Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment and Innovation

Livestream and Affiliate Stars Crowned at Malaysia's Biggest E-Commerce AwardsKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 December 2023 - Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned this year, celebrating the greatest and brightest stars of Malaysia’s booming e-commerce landscape. The red carpet awards show, held on 14 December 2023 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, and featured star-studded performances by Dolla and Vanessa Reynauld. One of the biggest e-commerce awards in Malaysia, Shopee Super Awards shone a spotlight on brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.
100 awards honoured beloved brands, homegrown sellers and outstanding talents that achieved exceptional growth in Shopee's marketplace by pushing the boundaries on innovation and delivering consistent quality. A 28-day voting period on the Shopee app in November allowed members of the public to vote for 25 award winners, whereas 75 non-voting awards were determined by platform data results across industry categories.
Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said, "Shopee Super Awards 2023 proves the win-win relationship between online communities driving economic inclusion on e-commerce and Shopee’s role in enabling that, with their robust ecosystem of resources and valuable support. Our platform constantly empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy — as evidenced by 98,000 new sellers joining our ecosystem this year — especially with our free upskilling programs like Shopee University, Shopee Seller Summit, and KOL and Influencer Masterclasses. In fact, new local sellers to Shopee Live recorded ten times increase in sales and 16 times increase in orders this year compared to last year.”
Shopee Super Live Streamer Awards
The Malaysian public was invited to cast votes all month November for Shopee sellers shortlisted for hosting the highest number of livestreams, achieving the highest livestream orders in their categories, and driving the highest live engagements and viewerships. The winners of Super Live Streamer awards who captivated audiences were:
- Super Essentials Livestream Brand: MYDIN Malaysia
- Super Fashion Livestream Brand: XES Shoes
- Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand: STABILO Official Store
- Super Electronic Livestream Brand: 70mai
- Super Beauty Livestream Seller: KL-PHARMACY
- Super Essentials Livestream Seller: PHINIX STORE
- Super Fashion Livestream Seller: ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
- Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller: JAYATECH
- Super Electronic Livestream Seller: allblue5367
Shopee Malaysian-Born Brand Award
HABIB Official Store won over the most public votes nationwide for Shopee’s first ever Malaysian-Born Brand award. HABIB demonstrated exceptional customer value and service as a Shopee Mall Brand recognised for 100% authentic products, free 15-day hassle-free returns, free shipping and brand membership perks.
Shopee Super Aspiring Brand Awards
The Super Aspiring Brand winners outperformed their categories in sales growth this year by creating personalised engagements with Malaysian shoppers on Shopee Live and engaging Shopee Affiliates. They also tailored hyper localised and user-centric shopping experiences via Shopee’s Big Campaigns, Free Shipping and Coin Cashback programmes.
- Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG: SKINTIFIC
- Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion: Zoe Arissa Luxe
- Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle: Touch 'n Go Malaysia
- Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics: DREAME
Shopee Super Seller Awards
The Super Seller awards went to sellers who achieved the highest Shopee store profits year-to-date in their categories by skillfully doing new things with Shopee’s 360 Marketing Solutions, balancing always on and tactical strategies. These winners increased visibility and sales when shoppers cash out on peak season shopping deals during Shopee’s Big Campaigns (Shopee’s 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12 birthday sales):
- Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller: Spraygadget
- Super Home Appliances Seller: The White Goods
- Super Tech & Gaming Seller: Impulse Gaming
- Super Fashion Apparel Seller: LAU THING HIM
- Super Fashion Shoes Seller: Webee
- Super Fashion Accessories Seller: Grimo
- Super Beauty Seller: LONKOOM
- Super Essentials Seller: Khairul Aming
- Super Baby & Kids Seller: Momo House
- Super Lifestyle Seller: MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
The Super Shopee Celebrity award recognizes individuals who have not only launched a store or product on Shopee in the past year, but also demonstrated consistent engagement through Shopee Live participation. These winners utilised promotions effectively and achieved strong sales performance, making them true stars of the Shopee ecosystem. This year’s acclaimed winners include Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Zoey Rahman, Ceddy Ang, Dato’ Jovian Mandagie, Nuex Rosli, and Ainul Aishah, each inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators with their dedication, innovation, and audience engagement.
Shopee Super Influencer Awards
Shining a spotlight on exceptional talent, Shopee Super Influencer Awards recognized influencers who drove exceptional traffic growth (10% or more) with each campaign all year, lending credibility to local sellers and brands with quality content that resonates with Malaysians. These individuals had value-added postings with overwhelmingly positive engagement rates, zero dropouts, rapid growth in followers and reach:
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nyokki Ho
- Shopee Super Influencer: Fateha
- Shopee Super Influencer: Chang Yong
- Shopee Super Influencer: Hasha Shah
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nurul Najiah Hassan
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nurhasuna
- Shopee Super Influencer: Afiqchii
- Shopee Super Influencer: Toklez
- Shopee Super Influencer: Dina Sallehuddin
- Shopee Super Influencer: Sarah Mohd Shah
Shopee Shopee Affiliates were honoured for connecting with Malaysian customers in trusted ways, providing genuine product recommendations and reviews, and driving traffic for local brands and sellers. Five Super Affiliate Livestreamers were distinguished for achieving the highest livestreams, orders, engagement and likes, and unique viewership throughout the year. In addition, five Super Affiliate Influencers earned their accolades by exceeding Average Daily Orders contribution year on year.
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Norashikin Binti Abd Rashid
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Ng Su Ling
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Jacklyn Goh Seoh Hooi
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Fadzilah Binti Abdul Jalil
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Chew Shiau Yin
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Puteri Syarlia Binti Sahfuzzaman
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Norita Binti Omar
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Indriana
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Nurul Iman Binti Abdul Rahim
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Syazwani Binti Md Saad
For the invaluable support and dedication of partners who played a pivotal role in making the strengthening Shopee’s ecosystem, Shopee Super Partner Awards included Carlsberg, INNISFREE, KITSUI, Pernod Ricard, Signature Market, SKINTIFIC, and Vinda.
Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online
Award winners were treated to a preview of the company’s inaugural documentary “Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online”. The film features interviews with Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore, Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe, and Mohd Zaid of Lampu Cherita. They share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles, starting small, and achieving sustained growth in their respective fields.
“By sharing this documentary, we hope to inspire others to reach for their dreams online. We are also making it easy for Malaysians to shop locally by spotlighting super star sellers and capturing their stories,” said Soh.
Watch the Shopee Rai Lokal documentary HERE and read the Shopee Rai Lokal book HERE.
Appendix: Full list of winners
| No
| Award Name
| Winner
| 1
| Malaysian-Born Brand
| HABIB Official Store
| 2
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| PUTERI SYARLIA BINTI SAHFUZZAMAN
| 3
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| NORITA BINTI OMAR
| 4
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| INDRIANA
| 5
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| NURUL IMAN BINTI ABDUL RAHIM
| 6
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| SYAZWANI BINTI MD SAAD
| 7
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| NORASHIKIN BINTI ABD RASHID
| 8
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| NG SU LING
| 9
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| JACKLYN GOH SEOH HOOI
| 10
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| FADZILAH BINTI ABDUL JALIL
| 11
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| CHEW SHIAU YIN
| 12
| Shopee Super Affiliate Partner
| Shopback
| 13
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Neelofa
| 14
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Dato' Jovian Mandagie
| 15
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Zoey Rahman
| 16
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Ceddy Ang
| 17
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Ainul Aishah
| 18
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Nuex Rosli
| 19
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza
| 20
| Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
| GIMMEDIA
| 21
| Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
| STORE N GO
| 22
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nyokki Ho
| 23
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Fateha
| 24
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Chang Yong
| 25
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Hasha Shah
| 26
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nurul Najiah Hassan
| 27
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nurhasuna
| 28
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Afiqchii
| 29
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Toklez
| 30
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Dina Sallehuddin
| 31
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Sarah Mohd Shah
| 32
| Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics
| DREAME
| 33
| Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion
| Zoe Arissa Luxe
| 34
| Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG
| SKINTIFIC
| 35
| Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle
| Touch 'n Go Malaysia
| 36
| Super Baby & Kids Brand
| Drypers (Vinda)
| 37
| Super Baby & Kids Seller
| Momo House
| 38
| Super Beauty Brand
| NIVEA MALAYSIA
| 39
| Super Beauty Livestream Brand
| Maybelline Malaysia Official Store
| 40
| Super Beauty Livestream Seller
| KL-PHARMACY
| 41
| Super Beauty Seller
| LONKOOM
| 42
| Super Bintang
| Kelvin Yam
| 43
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad
| 44
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd
| 45
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Gigi Coffee
| 46
| Super Contributor Award
| Mimi Faezah
| 47
| Super Deals Brand Award
| A&W
| 48
| Super Electronic Livestream Brand
| 70mai
| 49
| Super Electronic Livestream Seller
| allblue5367
| 50
| Super Essentials Brand
| Nestlé
| 51
| Super Essentials Livestream Brand
| MYDIN Malaysia
| 52
| Super Essentials Livestream Seller
| PHINIX STORE
| 53
| Super Essentials Seller
| Khairul Aming
| 54
| Super Fashion Accessories Brand
| Masdora Official Store
| 55
| Super Fashion Accessories Seller
| Grimo
| 56
| Super Fashion Apparel Brand
| Levi's Official Store
| 57
| Super Fashion Apparel Seller
| LAU THING HIM
| 58
| Super Fashion Livestream Brand
| XES Shoes
| 59
| Super Fashion Livestream Seller
| ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
| 60
| Super Fashion Shoes Brand
| Skechers Malaysia
| 61
| Super Fashion Shoes Seller
| Webee
| 62
| Super Favourite Local Food Award
| Warung by Warung Wok
| 63
| Super Home Appliances Brand
| Dyson
| 64
| Super Home Appliances Seller
| The White Goods
| 65
| Super Jualan Rahmah Award
| TopBabyExpo
| 66
| Super Lifestyle Brand
| Kitchen Z
| 67
| Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand
| STABILO Official Store
| 68
| Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller
| JAYATECH
| 69
| Super Lifestyle Seller
| MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
| 70
| Super Mobile & Smart Devices Brand
| Samsung Malaysia Official
| 71
| Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller
| Spraygadget
| 72
| Super Shopee Premium Award
| Pandora MY Flagship Store
| 73
| Super Strategic Partner Award
| Malayan Banking Berhad
| 74
| Super Strategic Partner Award
| Sasbadi Holdings Berhad
| 75
| Super Supporter Award
| Lee Haw Han
| 76
| Super Tech & Gaming Brand
| HP Official Store
| 77
| Super Tech & Gaming Seller
| Impulse Gaming
| 78
| Super Xpert
| Victor Chow
| 79
| Superpartner SeaMoney
| Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad
| 80
| Superpartner ShopeePay
| Domino's Pizza Malaysia
