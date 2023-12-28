Alexa
Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment and Innovation

By Shopee Malaysia, Media OutReach
2023/12/28 16:15

Livestream and Affiliate Stars Crowned at Malaysia's Biggest E-Commerce Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 December 2023 - Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned this year, celebrating the greatest and brightest stars of Malaysia’s booming e-commerce landscape. The red carpet awards show, held on 14 December 2023 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, and featured star-studded performances by Dolla and Vanessa Reynauld. One of the biggest e-commerce awards in Malaysia, Shopee Super Awards shone a spotlight on brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.

Happy winners at Shopee Super Awards 2023 showing off their hard-earned trophies

100 awards honoured beloved brands, homegrown sellers and outstanding talents that achieved exceptional growth in Shopee's marketplace by pushing the boundaries on innovation and delivering consistent quality. A 28-day voting period on the Shopee app in November allowed members of the public to vote for 25 award winners, whereas 75 non-voting awards were determined by platform data results across industry categories.

Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said, "Shopee Super Awards 2023 proves the win-win relationship between online communities driving economic inclusion on e-commerce and Shopee’s role in enabling that, with their robust ecosystem of resources and valuable support. Our platform constantly empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy — as evidenced by 98,000 new sellers joining our ecosystem this year — especially with our free upskilling programs like Shopee University, Shopee Seller Summit, and KOL and Influencer Masterclasses. In fact, new local sellers to Shopee Live recorded ten times increase in sales and 16 times increase in orders this year compared to last year.”

Shopee Super Live Streamer Awards

The Malaysian public was invited to cast votes all month November for Shopee sellers shortlisted for hosting the highest number of livestreams, achieving the highest livestream orders in their categories, and driving the highest live engagements and viewerships. The winners of Super Live Streamer awards who captivated audiences were:

  • Super Essentials Livestream Brand: MYDIN Malaysia
  • Super Fashion Livestream Brand: XES Shoes
  • Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand: STABILO Official Store
  • Super Electronic Livestream Brand: 70mai
  • Super Beauty Livestream Seller: KL-PHARMACY
  • Super Essentials Livestream Seller: PHINIX STORE
  • Super Fashion Livestream Seller: ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
  • Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller: JAYATECH
  • Super Electronic Livestream Seller: allblue5367

Shopee Malaysian-Born Brand Award

HABIB Official Store won over the most public votes nationwide for Shopee’s first ever Malaysian-Born Brand award. HABIB demonstrated exceptional customer value and service as a Shopee Mall Brand recognised for 100% authentic products, free 15-day hassle-free returns, free shipping and brand membership perks.

Shopee Super Aspiring Brand Awards

The Super Aspiring Brand winners outperformed their categories in sales growth this year by creating personalised engagements with Malaysian shoppers on Shopee Live and engaging Shopee Affiliates. They also tailored hyper localised and user-centric shopping experiences via Shopee’s Big Campaigns, Free Shipping and Coin Cashback programmes.

  • Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG: SKINTIFIC
  • Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion: Zoe Arissa Luxe
  • Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle: Touch 'n Go Malaysia
  • Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics: DREAME

Shopee Super Seller Awards

The Super Seller awards went to sellers who achieved the highest Shopee store profits year-to-date in their categories by skillfully doing new things with Shopee’s 360 Marketing Solutions, balancing always on and tactical strategies. These winners increased visibility and sales when shoppers cash out on peak season shopping deals during Shopee’s Big Campaigns (Shopee’s 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12 birthday sales):

  • Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller: Spraygadget
  • Super Home Appliances Seller: The White Goods
  • Super Tech & Gaming Seller: Impulse Gaming
  • Super Fashion Apparel Seller: LAU THING HIM
  • Super Fashion Shoes Seller: Webee
  • Super Fashion Accessories Seller: Grimo
  • Super Beauty Seller: LONKOOM
  • Super Essentials Seller: Khairul Aming
  • Super Baby & Kids Seller: Momo House
  • Super Lifestyle Seller: MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
Shopee Super Shopee Celebrities

The Super Shopee Celebrity award recognizes individuals who have not only launched a store or product on Shopee in the past year, but also demonstrated consistent engagement through Shopee Live participation. These winners utilised promotions effectively and achieved strong sales performance, making them true stars of the Shopee ecosystem. This year’s acclaimed winners include Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Zoey Rahman, Ceddy Ang, Dato’ Jovian Mandagie, Nuex Rosli, and Ainul Aishah, each inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators with their dedication, innovation, and audience engagement.

Shopee Super Influencer Awards

Shining a spotlight on exceptional talent, Shopee Super Influencer Awards recognized influencers who drove exceptional traffic growth (10% or more) with each campaign all year, lending credibility to local sellers and brands with quality content that resonates with Malaysians. These individuals had value-added postings with overwhelmingly positive engagement rates, zero dropouts, rapid growth in followers and reach:

  • Shopee Super Influencer: Nyokki Ho
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Fateha
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Chang Yong
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Hasha Shah
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Nurul Najiah Hassan
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Nurhasuna
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Afiqchii
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Toklez
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Dina Sallehuddin
  • Shopee Super Influencer: Sarah Mohd Shah
Shopee Super Affiliate Awards:

Shopee Shopee Affiliates were honoured for connecting with Malaysian customers in trusted ways, providing genuine product recommendations and reviews, and driving traffic for local brands and sellers. Five Super Affiliate Livestreamers were distinguished for achieving the highest livestreams, orders, engagement and likes, and unique viewership throughout the year. In addition, five Super Affiliate Influencers earned their accolades by exceeding Average Daily Orders contribution year on year.

  • Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Norashikin Binti Abd Rashid
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Ng Su Ling
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Jacklyn Goh Seoh Hooi
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Fadzilah Binti Abdul Jalil
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Chew Shiau Yin
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Puteri Syarlia Binti Sahfuzzaman
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Norita Binti Omar
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Indriana
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Nurul Iman Binti Abdul Rahim
  • Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Syazwani Binti Md Saad
Recognizing Valued Partners

For the invaluable support and dedication of partners who played a pivotal role in making the strengthening Shopee’s ecosystem, Shopee Super Partner Awards included Carlsberg, INNISFREE, KITSUI, Pernod Ricard, Signature Market, SKINTIFIC, and Vinda.

Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online

Award winners were treated to a preview of the company’s inaugural documentary “Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online”. The film features interviews with Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore, Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe, and Mohd Zaid of Lampu Cherita. They share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles, starting small, and achieving sustained growth in their respective fields.

“By sharing this documentary, we hope to inspire others to reach for their dreams online. We are also making it easy for Malaysians to shop locally by spotlighting super star sellers and capturing their stories,” said Soh.

Watch the Shopee Rai Lokal documentary HERE and read the Shopee Rai Lokal book HERE.

Appendix: Full list of winners

No
Award Name
Winner
1
Malaysian-Born Brand
HABIB Official Store
2
Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
PUTERI SYARLIA BINTI SAHFUZZAMAN
3
Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
NORITA BINTI OMAR
4
Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
INDRIANA
5
Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
NURUL IMAN BINTI ABDUL RAHIM
6
Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
SYAZWANI BINTI MD SAAD
7
Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
NORASHIKIN BINTI ABD RASHID
8
Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
NG SU LING
9
Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
JACKLYN GOH SEOH HOOI
10
Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
FADZILAH BINTI ABDUL JALIL
11
Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
CHEW SHIAU YIN
12
Shopee Super Affiliate Partner
Shopback
13
Shopee Super Celebrity
Neelofa
14
Shopee Super Celebrity
Dato' Jovian Mandagie
15
Shopee Super Celebrity
Zoey Rahman
16
Shopee Super Celebrity
Ceddy Ang
17
Shopee Super Celebrity
Ainul Aishah
18
Shopee Super Celebrity
Nuex Rosli
19
Shopee Super Celebrity
Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza
20
Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
GIMMEDIA
21
Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
STORE N GO
22
Shopee Super Influencer
Nyokki Ho
23
Shopee Super Influencer
Fateha
24
Shopee Super Influencer
Chang Yong
25
Shopee Super Influencer
Hasha Shah
26
Shopee Super Influencer
Nurul Najiah Hassan
27
Shopee Super Influencer
Nurhasuna
28
Shopee Super Influencer
Afiqchii
29
Shopee Super Influencer
Toklez
30
Shopee Super Influencer
Dina Sallehuddin
31
Shopee Super Influencer
Sarah Mohd Shah
32
Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics
DREAME
33
Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion
Zoe Arissa Luxe
34
Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG
SKINTIFIC
35
Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle
Touch 'n Go Malaysia
36
Super Baby & Kids Brand
Drypers (Vinda)
37
Super Baby & Kids Seller
Momo House
38
Super Beauty Brand
NIVEA MALAYSIA
39
Super Beauty Livestream Brand
Maybelline Malaysia Official Store
40
Super Beauty Livestream Seller
KL-PHARMACY
41
Super Beauty Seller
LONKOOM
42
Super Bintang
Kelvin Yam
43
Super Campaign Partner Award
Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad
44
Super Campaign Partner Award
Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd
45
Super Campaign Partner Award
Gigi Coffee
46
Super Contributor Award
Mimi Faezah
47
Super Deals Brand Award
A&W
48
Super Electronic Livestream Brand
70mai
49
Super Electronic Livestream Seller
allblue5367
50
Super Essentials Brand
Nestlé
51
Super Essentials Livestream Brand
MYDIN Malaysia
52
Super Essentials Livestream Seller
PHINIX STORE
53
Super Essentials Seller
Khairul Aming
54
Super Fashion Accessories Brand
Masdora Official Store
55
Super Fashion Accessories Seller
Grimo
56
Super Fashion Apparel Brand
Levi's Official Store
57
Super Fashion Apparel Seller
LAU THING HIM
58
Super Fashion Livestream Brand
XES Shoes
59
Super Fashion Livestream Seller
ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
60
Super Fashion Shoes Brand
Skechers Malaysia
61
Super Fashion Shoes Seller
Webee
62
Super Favourite Local Food Award
Warung by Warung Wok
63
Super Home Appliances Brand
Dyson
64
Super Home Appliances Seller
The White Goods
65
Super Jualan Rahmah Award
TopBabyExpo
66
Super Lifestyle Brand
Kitchen Z
67
Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand
STABILO Official Store
68
Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller
JAYATECH
69
Super Lifestyle Seller
MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
70
Super Mobile & Smart Devices Brand
Samsung Malaysia Official
71
Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller
Spraygadget
72
Super Shopee Premium Award
Pandora MY Flagship Store
73
Super Strategic Partner Award
Malayan Banking Berhad
74
Super Strategic Partner Award
Sasbadi Holdings Berhad
75
Super Supporter Award
Lee Haw Han
76
Super Tech & Gaming Brand
HP Official Store
77
Super Tech & Gaming Seller
Impulse Gaming
78
Super Xpert
Victor Chow
79
Superpartner SeaMoney
Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad
80
Superpartner ShopeePay
Domino's Pizza Malaysia

