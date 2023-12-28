Taiwan's skies mostly clear on New Year's Eve, low of 11 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will see mostly clear skies on New Year's Eve, but temperatures in flat areas could drop to 11 C.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Thursday morning (Dec. 28) the arrival of a southern cloud system, accompanied by atmospheric moisture, led to significant rainfall, particularly in mountainous areas. Due to the absence of radiative cooling, the low temperatures rose compared to Wednesday (Dec. 27), with minimum temperatures in the plains areas around 16 to 17 C.

Wu said that on Thursday the southern cloud system will bring rain in mountainous areas and there is a chance of brief showers in some plains areas. Daytime high temperatures will decrease slightly, causing cooler conditions.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range from 16-23 C in the north, 17-24C in the center of the country, 17-25 in the south, and 16-25 in the east.

Wu predicted that on Friday (Dec. 29), the moisture will shift eastward, improving conditions in the central and southern regions, while northern and eastern parts of the country may still experience localized brief showers. On Saturday (Dec. 30), western Taiwan will see partly cloudy to clear skies, with a chance of isolated brief showers in some mountainous areas and the eastern part of the country as temperatures start to rise.

However, on New Year's Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31), Wu predicted that a dry northeast monsoon would move southward and the western half of the country would see sunny skies. Eastern Taiwan is forecast to see partly cloudy to sunny skies with a chance of localized brief showers.

From New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1) to Tuesday (Jan. 2), Wu said the weather is forecast to be clear and stable across the country, with the possibility of scattered, light rain in isolated areas in the eastern part of the country.

Wu predicted that from Sunday to Tuesday morning, the southward-moving cold front will only be that of a moderate northeast monsoon. Due to sunny conditions during the day, temperatures will quickly rise in many areas, said Wu.

During the daytime over that period, north Taiwan will feel "comfortable" with temperatures ranging from cool to slightly warm. However, at night due to the radiative cooling effect, temperatures may drop and there is a chance that that low temperatures in coastal areas and some plains areas in the north could dip to 11 or 12 C.

According to the CWA's seven-day forecast, Taipei City and Keelung City will see partly clear skies on New Year's Eve night, while skies will be mostly clear in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli county, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County.

Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County will see partly cloudy skies with occasional rain that evening.