Firefighter dies in north Taiwan after rescusing 4 migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A firefighter captain in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township lost his life on Thursday (Dec. 28) after rescuing four people from a dormitory used by Vietnamese migrant workers.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the structure around 7 a.m. on Thursday, and was reported by a concerned neighbor, reported UDN. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene, with the 29-year-old captain of Hsinchu’s No. 3 brigade, You Shang-hua (游尚樺), helping four migrant workers to escape from the third-floor balcony.

After the initial rescue, the captain entered the building to check for others. During his check of the second floor, You reportedly passed out inside the building due to smoke inhalation, and was discovered by a colleague.

After You was removed from the building, it was found that he had no vital signs. Firefighters were surprised that You’s oxygen tank still had plenty of breathable air available.

You was sent to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival, per UDN. His death may have been caused by a faulty gas mask strap, which caused You’s mask to become loose, causing him to inhale smoke.

The fire was extinguished by 8:30 a.m. Investigators hope to clarify the cause of the fire and the reason that You’s gas mask came loose during the operation, reported UDN.



The four men You helped from the building were later discovered illegal workers. After they were helped out of the building, all four fled the scene. Authorities are now working to track them down.

The first floor of the building was reportedly undergoing renovations, with plans to open a Vietnamese breakfast shop, while the second floor was being used as a dormitory for the workers, per UDN.