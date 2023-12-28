Presidential candidate says no diplomatic allies not a problem for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry has responded with concern after presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said it would not be a problem for Taiwan to have no formal diplomatic allies.

Ko commented on the “Talks on Fire (軍事相對論)” podcast on Wednesday (Dec. 26), and said that he does not care about the number of diplomatic allies Taiwan has, per CNA. The Taiwan People's Party presidential candidate said he is focused on the quality of relationships, noting Taiwan’s strong non-formal relationships with Japan and the U.S.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said Ko’s comments may hurt the feelings of allied countries, and said his comments caused misunderstandings amongst some of them. The spokesperson said the ministry does not see either formal or non-formal relations as more important and seeks to improve both.

Taiwan’s diminishing number of diplomatic allies regularly advocate for the country’s increased participation in international affairs. In the time since current President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, seven countries have switched formal diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, leaving 13 that still recognize Taiwan.