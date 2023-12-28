Taiwan declassifies secret government files

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Secret government documents will no longer remain classified forever, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday (Dec. 28).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promulgated the necessary amendments to the Classified National Security Information Protection Act on Wednesday (Dec. 27), per CNA. While documents should now be made public after 30 years, government departments can still ask for extensions of the confidentiality period.

Each extension can last 10 years, but after 60 years a higher-level government body would have to decide whether the documents should remain secret. Officials with knowledge of the documents would have to deliver a report after each overseas trip or face fines, according to the amendments.

The measure has been welcomed by human rights groups, as documents are expecting to be published shedding more light on the period of repression during the White Terror and under Martial Law.