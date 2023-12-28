Lai leaps to 11-point lead over Hou for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest My Formosa poll, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) lead over Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has jumped to 11 percentage points, with 16 days to go before the 2024 presidential election.

In the poll released Thursday (Dec. 28), the DPP ticket of Lai and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has risen to 40%, while the KMT's Hou and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) are trailing at 28.9%, a difference of 11.1 percentage points, the largest gap between the two candidates seen in recent polls. The Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) ticket of Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) remained in third place at 17.6%.

Compared to the previous poll, support for Lai has increased by 1.3 percentage points, hitting the 40% mark, while backing for Hou fell by 0.8 percentage points. Meanwhile, support for Ko rose by 1 percentage point.

In terms of age groups, Lai has the lead in all age groups. Hou only challenges Lai in the 50-59 age category at 37.2% to Lai's 37.3%, a slim margin of 0.1 percentage points.

Support for Ko among those aged 60 and over is down to single digits. Among respondents aged 60-69, only 5.3% support Ko, while only 4.4% of people aged 70 and over back Ko.

In terms of regions, Lai has the lead in most of the country, with support in Yunlin, Chiayi, and Tainan surpassing 50% at 52.6%. Hou only maintains an edge in Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu at 40.1% to Lai's 30.6%.

Backing for Ko ranges between 16% and 19% depending on the region.