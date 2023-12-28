Taiwan's Alishan Cypress Train blends elegance, sustainability in lighting design

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Alishan Cypress Train (福森號) has emerged victorious in the public infrastructure category at the LIT Lighting Design Awards, captivating riders with its warm and cozy aesthetics.

Crafted from Taiwan's iconic Hinoki cypress wood, the train, designed by Light Poetic and hL design studio, not only reflects elegance but also integrates sustainable and intelligent features, said the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office

The construction of the Alishan Cypress Train, spanning two years and nine months, culminated in a design that utilizes indirect LED lighting and decorative elements synchronized with the interior theme. This thoughtful approach enhances the warm tone and harmony against the fragrant Hinoki cypress. The design prioritizes sustainability, incorporating energy-saving features and automatic dimming technology.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Alishan Cypress Train underwent rigorous shock resistance tests to ensure durability and quality. With over 85% of its materials and technologies sourced locally in Taiwan, the project marks a milestone in establishing a domestic railway supply chain, according to officials.

Comprising six carriages, each boasting 17-18 seats, the Alishan Cypress Train is poised to commence operations in March 2024, promising a delightful blend of aesthetic excellence, sustainability, and Taiwanese craftsmanship.



Alishan Cypress Train. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photos)