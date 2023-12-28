New Taipei's Tamsui to hold New Year's Eve fireworks show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The 2024 New Year's Eve fireworks at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf will last for more than 13 minutes and include more than 20,000 fireworks.

On Dec. 13, the New Taipei City Government Cultural Affairs Department announced that the "Sparkling New Taipei Circle 1314 Cross-River Fireworks" activities will be held at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, Tamsui Customs Wharf, and Bali Left Bank Park starting at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31).

New Taipei Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan (劉和然) said the fireworks will take place at 8:24 p.m. so families can attend. The fireworks will last for 13 minutes and 14 seconds, with over 20,000 fireworks, surpassing the counts of the previous two years.

The design incorporates elements such as the Year of the Dragon, Tamsui Ah-Gei, and Jiufen red lanterns. Through the use of light beams, spectators will get a sneak peek at the world's longest single-tower, cable-stayed bridge, the Danjiang Bridge.

In addition to the fireworks, the event will kick off with the "Radiant Tamsui" series of activities at the Tamsui Historical Museum starting on Dec. 16. The Tamsui Customs Wharf will feature themed installation art, a music market, and band performances as part of the festivities.



Fireworks seen at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf in September. (CNA photo)

Starting from 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be five main themed areas at Tamsui Customs Wharf, Fisherman's Wharf, and Bali Left Bank Park, including "Dinosaur Party," "Sparkling Stage," "Dynamic Fun Stage," "Heartwarming Market," and "Magical Stage."

In the main activity area at Fisherman's Wharf, singers including Henry Hsu (許富凱), Landy Wen (溫嵐), Cyndi Chaw (趙詠華), Yvonne Cheng (鄭怡), and others are set to perform.

As for the best fireworks viewing spots on the Tamsui side, they include the area from Tamsui MRT Station to Fisherman's Wharf, covering Tamsui's Golden River Bank Park, Tamsui Customs Wharf, and the wooden boardwalk. On the Bali side, it starts from the Bali Ferry Terminal, extending to the Bali Sailing Pier.

To avoid traffic congestion visitors are advised to use public transportation such as the MRT or buses to reach Tamsui for the best view of the cross-river fireworks.

For more information about the event, please visit the official website or the Cultural Affairs Department's Facebook page.