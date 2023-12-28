Taiwan upgrading Kang Ding-class frigates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kang Ding-class frigate Cheng De is currently undergoing a combat system enhancement, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The ship is the first vessel to receive the upgrade, which includes new combat systems, radars, and air defense missiles, Liberty Times reported. Specifically, its Sea Chaparral missiles will be replaced with domestically manufactured Sea Sword II air-defense missiles and the Hua Yang vertical launch system (VLS) will be installed at the bow to fire Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology will eventually perform upgrades for all six ships in the class, which is expected to be completed by 2030. However, system evaluations and verifications for the Cheng De will take three years.

The Si Ning has already been outfitted with the Hua Yang system and undergoing testing.

Construction of two light frigates began in June which are to be delivered to the Navy by the end of October 2026. If the two vessels pass naval trials, the Navy will likely order 10 more light frigates.

According to the Navy's plan, the two 2,500-ton prototypes will include one designed for anti-air, while the other is for anti-submarine operations. The Navy currently has 22 frigates in its fleet, including 10 Cheng Kung-class frigates, six Kang Ding-class frigates, and six Chi Yang-class frigates.