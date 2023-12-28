Photo of the Day: Tsai's 'new weapons against the Empire'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Footage of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wielding a lightsaber at an election campaign stop on Christmas Eve has gone viral.

On Sunday (Dec. 24), Tsai attended the inaugural meeting of the Taiwan International Model Hobby Development Association. During her speech, she spoke about her comparison to "Master Yoda," posed with "Baby Yoda" (Din Grogu) from "The Mandalorian," held a lightsaber, and promoted Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬), reported CNA.



Tsai delivers remarks as Cheng holds Baby Yoda doll. (CNA photo)

A group of Taiwanese model enthusiasts formed the association and established it in Taoyuan, where a joint exhibition of their works was displayed. Tsai, Cheng, and Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) were invited to attend.

Tsai said that models are a kind of technology and expertise and a part of the consumer industry with vast business opportunities. Models have become a leisure activity in Japan and Western countries, and in Taiwan, many model enthusiasts use their professionalism and enthusiasm to showcase Taiwan to the world, said Tsai.



(CNA photo)

Tsai recalled that she has been associated with Yoda, mainly because during her participation in the 2016 presidential election, she was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 2015. The cover photo highlighted her face, and her staff told her that netizens joked that she resembled Master Yoda and they gave her a model of the character, leaving a lasting impression on her.

On Wednesday evening (Dec. 27), Austin H. Wang, an assistant professor at the Department of Political Science, University of Nevada Las Vegas posted a screenshot of Tsai holding a lightsaber at the event and wrote: "Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen presents new weapons against the Empire." The tweet quickly became the top-trending post for the keyword "Taiwan" on X on Thursday (Dec. 28).



(CNA photo)



(Instagram, tsai_ingwen screenshot)