Taiwan People’s Party candidate calls diplomatic allies a myth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diplomatic allies are a myth, and even if Taiwan lost all of them, it would not be as important as the substance of relationships with other countries, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan has only 13 official allies left, most of them island nations in the Pacific and the Caribbean. Paraguay is its only ally in South America, Eswatini in Africa, and the Vatican in Europe.

During an interview for a podcast, Ko said the number of allies was not important, only the substance of the relationship, per CNA. Asked whether he thought that it did not matter if Taiwan had not a single ally left, he said he agreed with that statement. The country was losing allies because relations with China were tense, he said.

Turning to other defense matters, he said that if he were elected president, he would not change the government’s national security team during his first six months or one year in office. There was no need for a new president to change all kinds of things from the first day in power, because that could be dangerous, according to Ko.

He named the heads of the military, the military intelligence agency, and the National Security Bureau (NSB) as the officials he wanted to leave in place. The position of foreign minister was less important, Ko was quoted as saying.

Opinion polls for the Jan. 13 elections have shown the TPP chair as a distant third behind Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).