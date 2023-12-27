Ukraine updates: Overnight drone strikes kill 1 in Kherson

Ukraine said it shot down roughly three-quarters of a wave of attack drones sent overnight into Wednesday by Russia.

The city of Kherson was one of the settlements to be struck by the drones that did penetrate air defense systems. Ukrianian authorities said one person was killed and four were wounded. The city was also hit by shelling late on Tuesday that killed a police officer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said it was still present on the outskirts of a shattered eastern town not far from Donetsk, after Russia's defense minister told President Vladimir Putin that Kremlin troops controlled the area.

Ukraine says troops still contesting demolished town

The commander of Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that the country's forces remained in the area of the eastern town of Maryinka, after Russia's defense minister had said that Moscow's troops controlled the settlement.

The small town of Maryinka, which had a population of around 10,000, was already reduced to rubble by May of this year, as aerial photos at the time demonstrated.

But fighting has continued in the area since, as movement in either direction on the front lines in Ukraine becomes increasingly scarce, despite both sides trying to hail what gains they do make.

Valery Zaluzhyni said that Ukrainian troops were still positioned on the town's northern flank, although he also acknowledged that they had withdrawn from its center.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had said while briefing President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Russian forces controlled the town.

DW could not verify either side's claims.

Maryinka is not far from the regional capital of the eastern Donetsk oblast, much of which Russian forces control.

Ukraine Air Force: 32 of 46 Russian drones repelled

Ukraine's Air Force said on Wednesday that Russia attacked with a total of 46 unmanned aircraft overnight, almost three-quarters of which its air defense systems were able to shoot down.

Those that did penetrate aerial defenses mainly struck front-line regions, in particular the city of Kherson.

Authorities reported one dead and four wounded in Kherson late on Tuesday as the wave of aerial attacks had begun.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kherson separately came under shellfire. Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Moscow had launched "a massive bombing" of the southern city.

"Kherson in the evening. Around 140 civilians waiting at the station for an evacuation train," Klymenko said, sharing an image on the social media website Telegram.

He said one police officer was killed, and four people, two of them police, were wounded.

Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said on Telegram that the station and a train were damaged but "the situation is under control and the railway is ready to continue functioning."

Kherson has been a focal point of the fighting almost since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Kremlin's troops captured the city shortly after the February invasion, only to be forced out and back across to the other bank of the Dnipro River later that year. But Russian forces have continued to bombard the city since being pushed back.