Australian police investigate beach cocaine finds

Australian police said Wednesday they were searching beaches in the eastern state of New South Wales (NSW) after packages believed to contain more than 120 kilograms (260 pounds) of cocaine washed up over the Christmas period.

The packages were reported to authorities by members of the public over the past few days.

What do we know?

A NSW police statement said local police officers were called on Friday to investigate a "suspicious package" near Magenta Beach, some 80 km (50 miles) north of the state capital, Sydney. The package was said to contain 39 smaller parcels each consisting of 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) bricks of suspected cocaine.

On Sunday, another seven packages, believed to contain a further 7 kg of cocaine, were found at Magenta Beach and other nearby beaches, police said.

On Tuesday, a fisherman alerted police after locating a blue barrel containing 39 individually wrapped packages alleged to contain 1 kilogram of cocaine each on a beach just north of Sydney, while on the same day, another 39 packages of the same kind were found on a beach in Newcastle, some 140 kilometers to the north of the state capital.

The total found to date is around 124 kilograms of cocaine.

What did police say?

"We thank those who have heeded the warning to report any suspicious packages to police as we get to the bottom of this matter and we remind people that being in possession of a prohibited drug is a criminal offense," Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said in a statement.

"Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages and working behind the scenes to make sure we find and hold accountable those responsible," he added, also urging people to report any more suspicious packages.

In March, New Zealand authorities seized cocaine worth more than $300 million (€279.5 million) found floating in the Pacific Ocean that is thought to have been dumped at a transit point for further transport to Australia.

