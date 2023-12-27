Kenting top spot to see 1st sunrise in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kenting is the best location to see the first sunrise of the year on Taiwan’s main island, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA mentioned that the first location in the country to see the sunrise of the new year is in Dongqing Bay on Orchid Island off the coast of Taitung County, where it will appear at 6:32:32 a.m. Jan.1. The first spot to witness the sunrise on the main island of Taiwan is the Kenting Long Keng Ecological Reserve on Pingtung County's Hengchu Peninsula, where the first rays of the year will come into view at 6:35:02 a.m.

The CWA added that sunrise can be observed at Keelung Islet, specifically along the Tiaoshi coast in New Taipei City's Jinshan District. Sunrise over Guishan Island can best be observed near Twin Lion Beach north of Wai'ao Train Station in Yilan County.

Sunrise on Green Island can best be seen from the Jialulan Recreation Area in Taitung County to the north of Fugang Fishing Harbor. The weather administration stated that the best vantage for the sunrise on Orchid Island is Dawu Coast Park.

The last location in Taiwan Proper to see the final sunset of 2023 is the Qigu Lagoon on the west side of Tainan's Taijiang National Park, where it can be seen at 5:24.49 p.m. Dec. 31. As for the outlying islands, the last sunset of the year can be seen near the L18 Stronghold on the southwest side of Kinmen County's Lieyu Township at 5:29:16 p.m.