Club Med ski resorts growing in popularity in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the latest data from Club Med, business volume in Asia for the first half of 2023 increased by 247% compared with 2022 and has returned to 92.7% of the same level before the COVID pandemic.

Club Med specializes in worry-free, all-inclusive travel services. It is one geographic segment that has boomed following the pandemic in Asia-Pacific.

In an exclusive interview, Club Med's East, South Asia, and Pacific (ESAP) CEO Rachael Harding discussed travel trends and how ski resorts around the world have bounced back. However, they now face challenges associated with global climate change.

Club Med's COVID pandemic strategy was to constantly grow and expand, according to Harding. She says Club Med never stopped during the pandemic, actively maintained its staff and management, and boldly added new vacation destinations.

It also actively improved its digital presence to allow consumers to research, book, and check in seamlessly. Such ease of use is one of Club Med's keys to retaining customers.

Club Med launched activities during the pandemic, according to Harding. She uses Taiwan as an example, noting that the company regularly holds parties and shares exclusive recipes, allowing old and new customers to relive their holiday experiences.

And when people desire foreign travel once again, these small details will make them think of Club Med.

Harding says these efforts help Club Med continually evolve and maintain freshness and relevance. In turn, this allows Club Med to gain ground in the domestic market and fuel future growth.



Family ski vacations are becoming mainstream in Asia

In recent years, Club Med has continued to add ski resorts and villages to its vacation packages. Previously, ski resorts accounted for just 10% of Club Med's offerings, but now ski resorts have jumped to more than 30% of the group's total resorts, indicating that ski vacations are indeed a trend, not only in European and American markets but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the end of 2022, Club Med planted its flag in Hokkaido, Japan, for the third time, setting up the adult-oriented Kiroro Peak Resort. At the end of December, it launches the Kiroro Grand Resort, which is a family-focused ski resort that has enjoyed the good fortune of selling out even before it opened.

Harding says that large-scale events such as the Beijing Winter Olympics have stimulated interest in skiing in the Asia-Pacific region. In Taiwan and even Thailand, ski groups have sprung up online. For wealthy Asian families, skiing has become an experience parents hope to share with their children at an early age.

The advantages of a Club Med all-inclusive vacation include the convenience of having easily accessible ski slopes right outside village accommodations. Preparing for a family ski vacation can be cumbersome and difficult, and Club Med's childcare service for infants and children with age-appropriate ski instruction made it a popular choice for customers in Asia-Pacific.

Vacation preferences changed after the COVID pandemic

Harding noted that all-inclusive vacations have become more popular after the COVID pandemic, as many want a controlled environment that offers many options. More importantly, people need a platform to reconnect with their families in a carefree and stress-free environment.

When it comes to vacation needs, people tend to choose longer vacations and pursue travel in greater depth, such as truly understanding the food, culture, and history of the place they are visiting.

Many people are also returning to their favorite sports, such as golf and diving, that were interrupted by the pandemic. They are also increasing the frequency of such excursions.

Skiing is just one example, as taking more than one ski trip a season is becoming more apparent. Also, people are starting to plan vacations six months to 10 months in advance.



Business models are evolving under global climate change

The trend of ski vacations is booming, and while new ski resorts are being added by Club Med daily, there is also the indisputable fact that global climate change has led to a decrease in snow volume and a reliance on artificial snowmaking at low altitudes.

With Club Med's 70 years of experience in operating resorts around the world, it is also committed to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Harding says Club Med established a foundation for this purpose in 1978 and established a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) department in 2005. Club Med is committed to building eco-certified resorts and insists that the development does not exceed 10% of a resort area.

It also works with locals to provide employment opportunities and cooperates with domestic non-profit organizations (NGOs).

Additionally, Club Med is committed to achieving eco-friendly performance indicators in terms of energy usage, food waste, and plastic reduction. Club Med also actively guides customers to understand the fragile nature of local ecology and minimize its impact on the environment.

As for how the development of ski resorts can respond to the challenges of global climate change, Harding said that Club Med resorts are scalable at different altitudes.

For example, high-altitude resorts are less susceptible to suffering an impact from less snow, and the Club Med team can transfer customers to different locations according to the snow conditions. Moving amongst different altitudes ensures your vacation can overcome short- to medium-term challenges.

Furthermore, Club Med resorts are diverse, ranging from sunny beaches to yachts and mountain travel. In the winter, mountain resorts provide a variety of itineraries such as skiing, hiking, horseback riding, indoor yoga, and hot springs.

Meanwhile, in the summer, resorts can arrange activities such as hiking, mountain biking, golf, and other recreational activities. Club Med does not just focus on snow activities, rather it provides a diverse range of experiences so customers are better prepared to weather any future threat posed by global climate change.