Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan military police head off leadership decapitation

Taipei will host 6th garrison to protect infrastructure in capital against China attack

  274
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/27 17:31
Military Police officers during a training exercise. 

Military Police officers during a training exercise.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Military Police will double its manpower and add a garrison in Taipei City to counter any Chinese attempt to “decapitate” Taiwan’s leadership, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Experts have repeatedly said that China could send troops to Taipei to attack the Presidential Office Building directly, and thus eliminate Taiwan’s political leaders. The Military Police wants to prevent the scenario by beefing up its strength in the capital, CNA reported.

The Military Police will gradually expand its overall manpower from 5,000 to 10,000, while the 202nd Military Police Command will add a “basic infrastructure garrison” in south Taipei. The lengthening of the conscription period from four months to one year scheduled for Jan. 1, will allow for the increase in size, officials said.

Military Police currently manage five garrisons in Taipei City. The forces guard the Presidential Office Building, the residences of the president and vice president, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) in Dazhi, with an armored unit also posted near the MND and an artillery division based in Shilin District.
military police
Military Police Command
decapitation strike
basic infrastructure
Taiwan-China war

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan denies emigration rising due to war fears
Taiwan denies emigration rising due to war fears
2023/11/07 17:42
Taiwan to station 5,000 more troops in Taipei to boost 'decapitation resistance'
Taiwan to station 5,000 more troops in Taipei to boost 'decapitation resistance'
2023/08/07 13:59
Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station
Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station
2023/07/26 17:17
Tibetan leader-in-exile says Taiwan-China war unlikely at present
Tibetan leader-in-exile says Taiwan-China war unlikely at present
2023/06/29 17:42
Japan, Philippines, South Korea most at risk from Taiwan-China conflict
Japan, Philippines, South Korea most at risk from Taiwan-China conflict
2023/06/29 15:34