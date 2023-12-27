Taiwan military police head off leadership decapitation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Military Police will double its manpower and add a garrison in Taipei City to counter any Chinese attempt to “decapitate” Taiwan’s leadership, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Experts have repeatedly said that China could send troops to Taipei to attack the Presidential Office Building directly, and thus eliminate Taiwan’s political leaders. The Military Police wants to prevent the scenario by beefing up its strength in the capital, CNA reported.

The Military Police will gradually expand its overall manpower from 5,000 to 10,000, while the 202nd Military Police Command will add a “basic infrastructure garrison” in south Taipei. The lengthening of the conscription period from four months to one year scheduled for Jan. 1, will allow for the increase in size, officials said.

Military Police currently manage five garrisons in Taipei City. The forces guard the Presidential Office Building, the residences of the president and vice president, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) in Dazhi, with an armored unit also posted near the MND and an artillery division based in Shilin District.