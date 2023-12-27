Taiwan’s Bafang Dumpling continues US expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese food chain Bafang Dumpling has opened its fifth location in southern California and plans to open a sixth, the company said Tuesday (Dec. 26).

It said it opened its fifth U.S. location at the Brea Mall in Brea, California, on Dec. 23, according to CNA. Meanwhile, it’s planning for a trial opening of a sixth store at the Village at Mira Mesa in San Diego on Dec. 28, with a hard opening on Jan. 5.

Bafang said it plans to continue opening smaller locations in the U.S. in places like food courts and may even consider drive-through branches to speed up orders and cut down on labor costs.

It opened its first restaurant in Taiwan in 1998 and has since expanded to nearly 1,300 locations in Asia, selling 1.2 billion dumplings a year, according to Eater. It opened its first U.S. store in Industry, California, in March 2022, followed by locations in Chino Hills, Temple City, and Gardena.