30 Thai tourists caught working as hostesses in Taipei club

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have arrested over 30 Thai female tourists for working illegally as hostesses at an underground club.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), officers from the Wanhua Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department raided an illegal club in the basement of a building, reported New-reporter.com. The club had been operating for more than three months, with Thai women exclusively recruited to work as hosteses.

Police arrested more than 30 Thai women and more than 20 patrons. Over 50 people were brought into the police station for questioning including the owner of the club.

The owner of the club on Zhonghua Road in Wanhua District, took precautions such as not posting any signs on the door to avoid detection. Patrons needed a recommendation or had to be accompanied by an acquaintance familiar with the club before they could enter.



Thai nationals being arrested by Taipei police. (New-reporter image)

However, police received a tip about the club and conducted an undercover investigation.

The women had entered Taiwan on tourist visas under the pretense of "short-term sightseeing," reported EBC News. In addition to investigating the business owner and the escorts for engaging in activities that harm public morals and break the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), police will also track down the illegal organization behind the activities.