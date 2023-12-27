Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

30 Thai tourists caught working as hostesses in Taipei club

Club owner ran underground operation, took precautions such as not posting signs on door to avoid detection

  112
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/27 17:03
Thai nationals arrested by Taipei police on Dec. 27. (New-reporter.com image)

Thai nationals arrested by Taipei police on Dec. 27. (New-reporter.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have arrested over 30 Thai female tourists for working illegally as hostesses at an underground club.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), officers from the Wanhua Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department raided an illegal club in the basement of a building, reported New-reporter.com. The club had been operating for more than three months, with Thai women exclusively recruited to work as hosteses.

Police arrested more than 30 Thai women and more than 20 patrons. Over 50 people were brought into the police station for questioning including the owner of the club.

The owner of the club on Zhonghua Road in Wanhua District, took precautions such as not posting any signs on the door to avoid detection. Patrons needed a recommendation or had to be accompanied by an acquaintance familiar with the club before they could enter.

30 Thai tourists caught working as hostesses in Taipei club
Thai nationals being arrested by Taipei police. (New-reporter image)

However, police received a tip about the club and conducted an undercover investigation.

The women had entered Taiwan on tourist visas under the pretense of "short-term sightseeing," reported EBC News. In addition to investigating the business owner and the escorts for engaging in activities that harm public morals and break the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), police will also track down the illegal organization behind the activities.
illegal club
club
hostess
hostesses
hostess clubs
Thai tourists
Thai prostitutes
sex workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
2023/11/24 19:53
Caribbean Formosa Club delegation arrives in Taiwan
Caribbean Formosa Club delegation arrives in Taiwan
2023/10/30 11:07
Australia-Taiwan Club established in Victoria parliament
Australia-Taiwan Club established in Victoria parliament
2023/10/06 17:00
African lawmakers back Taiwan President Tsai's trip to Eswatini
African lawmakers back Taiwan President Tsai's trip to Eswatini
2023/09/04 11:36
Tourism Bureau promotes Taiwan on Bangkok public transport
Tourism Bureau promotes Taiwan on Bangkok public transport
2023/08/02 19:36