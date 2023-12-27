China hints at further cuts to trade agreement with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Taiwan’s government sticks to the path of Taiwan Independence, China might make further cuts to its free trade agreement, Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Beijing said last week it was ending preferential tariffs for 12 petrochemical products imported from Taiwan. The lower rates were the result of the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) concluded between the two countries in 2010.

In the run-up to the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, China has driven up its interference in the process. Beijing’s actions have ranged from inviting local politicians to China travel to trade sanctions.

Commenting on the recent ECFA measures, Chen said that if the “Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities” went their own way and persevered on their Taiwan Independence path, TAO would support “the relevant departments taking further action according to the rules,” per CNA.

Chen linked the current ECFA issues to the DPP government’s refusal to accept the purported “1992 consensus.” DPP leaders have described the alleged agreement as a relic from the past no longer valid in today’s geopolitical environment. According to Chen, the DPP’s refusal was the key reason for the current ECFA and other trade disputes between Taiwan and China.