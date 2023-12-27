Alexa
Watch fight between locals and Taiwanese Americans at Taipei restaurant

Spilled food sets off fight between two tables at popular late-night buffet eatery

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/27 15:46
Food fight at congee restaurant. (Facebook, Yuuz Jo screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A drunken brawl broke out between two tables at a late-night rice congee restaurant in Taipei City’s Daan Distrct at 3 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

The altercation started when a table with three Taiwanese Americans was disturbed by two locals who spilled food on them and refused to apologize, per UDN.

Efforts by staff at the buffet-style rice congee restaurant on Fuxing South Road to stop the fight proved futile. The two parties could be overheard shouting in Mandarin and English.

The arrival of police helped get the situation under control, though another fight flared up outside as the five individuals were taken to a nearby station. It was early evening before they were allowed to leave the local precinct.

Police have identified the individuals involved in the fight as a 29-year-old male named Chung (鍾) and a 33-year-old named Yu (游). Meanwhile, the U.S. citizens involved have been identified as 27-year-old Meng, 27-year-old Hsu, and a 27-year-old named Rice.

The case has now been transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for further investigation. Both sides have said they will sue the other party for damages.
