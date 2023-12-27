Alexa
Hou family property to become social housing after resident protests

Decision follows protest from students who rent rooms in Hou family-owned property

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/27 14:24
Student residents of property owned by the family of Hou Yu-ih protest rent increases on Monday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The family of Kumontang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said that properties they own will be converted to social housing, after protests from residents over high rents and details of Hou’s earnings were publicized.

Hou’s wife Jen Mei-Ling (任美鈴) published an open letter on Wednesday (Dec. 27) that said the family’s Taipei properties will be converted to social housing for youth when the contract on them expires in 2026, per CNA. The properties are now rented to students studying at the nearby Chinese Culture University.

The open letter said the rental prices at the properties had been determined by a subleasing company, and that neither Jen nor Hou could change them. Jen’s letter said she had inherited the properties, and the issue had been used to confuse the public in the lead-up to the election.

The decision follows a protest from students who rent rooms in the Hou family-owned property on Dec. 25. The students complained of annual 5% rent increases, which they said also affected rental prices in surrounding properties.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) released documents on Wednesday that claim to show the family’s rental income from the properties, and with this information accused Hou of exploiting students. The DPP said Hou’s family earned nearly NT$30 million (about US$970,000) over the 15-year lease signed on the properties.

The controversy comes as Taiwan’s presidential candidates present policies to address Taiwan’s high house prices. All presidential candidates have outlined plans to increase Taiwan’s social housing stock, adjust property tax, and offer government help for purchasing a home.

The open letter, published by Hou's wife, Jen Mei-ling. (CNA image)
Hou Yu-ih
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
House Prices in Taiwan
Jen Mei-Ling (任美鈴)
Chinese Culture University

