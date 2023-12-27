Taiwan indigenous drone sets new flight record

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's indigenous Tengyun 2 (騰雲二型) drone set a new flight record of 20 hours, a source told Liberty Times (LTN) on Dec. 24, showing it is capable of patrolling the Taiwan Strait.

The Tengyun 2 (Cloud Rider 2) is being developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Its previous record was 10 hours set in June 2022, when it circled the perimeter of Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

The extended flight time was accomplished through performance adjustments and improvements. According to the NCSIST, the long-endurance Tengyun 2 can fly at medium-to-high altitudes, has satellite guidance, and can carry multiple payloads.

It is capable of autonomous takeoff and landing, has multiple guidance control links, and ground-networked guidance control functions. It can carry electronic optical devices, infrared sensors, synthetic aperture radar, electronic reconnaissance gear, and voice air traffic communication equipment.

These and other features can provide real-time remote surveillance and reconnaissance, allowing for early and immediate warning functions.

An official told LTN that the military has also procured four U.S. MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, which will be responsible for high-altitude surveillance and reconnaissance, while the Tengyun 2 drones will handle medium- and low-altitude missions. With all-weather combat capabilities, these drones will reportedly provide increased flexibility in mission execution.