New Taipei student stabbed by classmate with switchblade dies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei middle school student who was stabbed by a classmate with a switchblade on Monday (Dec. 25) has died.

On Monday, a ninth-grade male student surnamed Kuo (郭) stabbed another male student surnamed Yang (楊) with a switchblade multiple times causing Yang to lose consciousness. Doctors were able to resuscitate Yang, but after two days of emergency treatment, the New Taipei City Education Department said on Wednesday (Dec. 27) he had died at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening (Dec. 26), reported CNA.

The department expressed regret and sorrow over the major campus safety incident. It pledged to coordinate with the New Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs and the school in assisting parents with various needs, including legal consultations, and it urged New Taipei City's Family Education Center and Social Welfare Department to collaborate in supporting parents.

The school will also cooperate with the judicial authorities in the investigation. The education department said it would assign psychologists and social workers to provide counseling to teachers and students to ensure the stability of learning and mental well-being for each student.

Regarding maintaining campus safety, the education department said it will require schools at all levels to strengthen cooperation with law enforcement agencies. Schools are to strengthen counseling and assistance for students with specific behavioral needs or those requiring high levels of attention, with regular follow-ups and relevant counseling measures.

In addition, efforts will be taken to strengthen the safety awareness and capabilities of school staff, ensuring a stable and secure learning environment.

Kuo's father reportedly expressed his wish to visit the victim’s family in the hospital through an intermediary but was rejected, reported Newtalk.

On Tuesday morning, the juvenile court ruled Kuo should be put into custody, while the female student who allegedly instigated the altercation was sent to her legal guardian. Both are being investigated for attempted murder (殺人未遂罪) and face a trial by a juvenile court, but following Yang's death the two could face homicide (殺人罪) charges.