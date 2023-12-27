Refrigerant factory fire leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out at a refrigerant factory in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, Dakeng Road, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26).

Firefighters battled the blaze, which created plumes of black smoke that affected a nearby highway for nearly three hours, finally extinguishing it by 7 p.m. Three people were injured, and one person died at the scene, per PTS.

The 61-year-old factory owner, a man surnamed Su (蘇), his 59-year-old wife, and his 33-year-old son all escaped the fire. His 36-year-old daughter was found dead by firefighters and was not sent to the hospital.

"When we arrived at the scene, three individuals escaped the fire on their own. They had multiple burns and scalds on their bodies and were immediately sent to the hospital," said Taoyuan City Fire Department 1st Fire Brigade Captain Lai Chih-chung (賴志忠).

The fire caused refrigerants held in cylinders within the factory to explode.

A passing vehicle was also damaged, with all of the windows shattered during one explosion. "I was not injured, but the shockwave was huge because my car was completely smashed," said the driver.

One factory across the street also caught fire after one explosion, according to Guishan Dakeng Borough Chief You Hui-chung (游輝鐘). The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.