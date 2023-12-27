Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while one TB-001 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line in the southwest ADIZ, according to the MND. One Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane also entered the southwest sector of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 240 military aircraft and 147 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of three out of 10 PLA aircraft. (MND image)