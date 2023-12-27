Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Formosan black bear rescued from trap in Taichung

Team of rangers and veterinarians undertake remote rescue

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/27 10:23
Formosan black bear caught in leg trap. (CNA photo)

Formosan black bear caught in leg trap. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosan black bear was found to be caught in a leg trap in Taichung’s Heping District around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

The bear was spotted at an elevation of 1,690 m by members of the nearby Tabuk Tribal Village. The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency was notified and dispatched 12 forest rangers to the location, a one-hour walk from the nearest forestry road, per LTN.

The rescue was complicated by its remote location, steep terrain, and poor visibility. Veterinarians from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute (ESRI) also showed up to perform a preliminary examination and wound debridement. The bear was later sent to ERSI's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for follow-up care.

Forestry officials remind the public not to handle a suspected black bear incursion or trap by themselves, instead, one should report the incident immediately at the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency 24-hour hotline, 0800-000-930.
Formosan black bear
Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency
Tabuk Vullage
Ministry of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute (ESRI)
leg trap

RELATED ARTICLES

Public urged to carry bear bells after black bear encounter in Taiwan
Public urged to carry bear bells after black bear encounter in Taiwan
2023/11/18 16:51
Formosan black bear rehabilitated, released in eastern Taiwan
Formosan black bear rehabilitated, released in eastern Taiwan
2023/11/13 15:53
Presale ending soon for popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar
Presale ending soon for popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar
2023/10/17 16:47
2nd black bear rescued this week from trap in eastern Taiwan
2nd black bear rescued this week from trap in eastern Taiwan
2023/08/28 17:03
Formosan black bear rescued from wire leg trap in eastern Taiwan
Formosan black bear rescued from wire leg trap in eastern Taiwan
2023/07/03 11:10