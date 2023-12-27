Formosan black bear rescued from trap in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosan black bear was found to be caught in a leg trap in Taichung’s Heping District around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

The bear was spotted at an elevation of 1,690 m by members of the nearby Tabuk Tribal Village. The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency was notified and dispatched 12 forest rangers to the location, a one-hour walk from the nearest forestry road, per LTN.

The rescue was complicated by its remote location, steep terrain, and poor visibility. Veterinarians from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute (ESRI) also showed up to perform a preliminary examination and wound debridement. The bear was later sent to ERSI's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for follow-up care.

Forestry officials remind the public not to handle a suspected black bear incursion or trap by themselves, instead, one should report the incident immediately at the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency 24-hour hotline, 0800-000-930.