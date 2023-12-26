50 French stars deplore 'lynching' of Gerard Depardieu

Dozens of France's leading stars and other well-known names have criticized what they called the "lynching" of screen star Gerard Depardieu amid allegations of rape and sexual assault.

In an open letter in Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday, the celebrities said the veteran actor is the victim of a "torrent of hatred." Two dozen of the 56 signatories were women, including actress Charlotte Rampling, former French first lady Carla Bruni, and Depardieu's ex-partner, actress Carole Bouquet.

The letter titled "Don't erase Gerard Depardieu" claims the allegations against him have been spreading "in defiance of a presumption of innocence from which he would have benefited, like everyone else, if he weren't the cinema giant he is."

"We are artists, writers, and film producers ... We do not wish to engage in controversy and we'll let the justice system do its job," the letter reads.

The signatories describe Depardieu as "arguably the greatest actor, the last iconic figure in cinema," arguing that when he is attacked in this way, "it is art that is under attack."

"France owes him so much. Cinema and theatre cannot do without his unique and extraordinary personality," the celebrities said.

Depardieu, who turns 75 on Wednesday, praised the letter and called the signatories "courageous."

What is Gerard Depardieu accused of?

Depardieu is facing growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career.

The actor has been under investigation for allegations of rape since 2020.

Multiple women have accused the award-winning actor of sexual violence, including harassment, groping or sexual assault.

A lawsuit against him for sexual abuse, which was reported to have taken place in 2007, has been ongoing since mid-September this year.

A recent documentary outlined accusations of sexual misconduct by 16 women, and showed the actor making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

Disciplinary proceedings have been launched that could also see the actor lose his Legion of Honour medal, France's highest distinction.

Depardieu, who has starred in more than 200 films, denies all of the allegations.

Letter signatories accused of being in denial

Reacting to the letter, Paris lawmaker and feminist Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu said the signatories are experiencing a ''denial of reality.''

She said she would have preferred for them to support initiatives against sexual violence instead.

Emmanuelle Dancourt, whose #MeTooMedia group supports sexual misconduct victims in the media industry, told BFM television that the essay's message is particularly painful for victims of sexual abuse by powerful men.

But she also said she understood how Depardieu's friends felt they had to defend him.

"The people who do this are our friends, our fathers, our husbands, our neighbors, our colleagues, people we know," she said.

Last week French President Emmanuel Macron said Depardieu had become the target of a "manhunt", while his family has denounced an "unprecedented conspiracy" against him.

Depardieu is no stranger to scandal, having made headlines by brawling, drunk driving and urinating in the aisle of a plane.

He has also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and has a Russian passport.

