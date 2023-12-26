Ko Wen-je criticizes DPP, KMT plans for Taiwan's nuclear power

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang’s (KMT) nuclear energy policies during a televised policy address on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

The KMT’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has pledged to continue using nuclear power as part of Taiwan’s transition to renewable energy, while the DPP’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has committed to phasing it out by 2026. Following the televised address, Ko said that whoever wins the election in January will have to take the issue of nuclear power seriously, and said Taiwan needs to develop a “pragmatic approach” toward it.

Ko said that the government should focus on the “steady development” of renewable energy, rather than prioritizing a “nuclear-free homeland,” per CNA. He said that there is great pressure to meet the government’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and that using nuclear power to make the transition would be much cheaper than fossil fuels.

Ko also suggested the DPP’s denuclearization policy is ideologically motivated. Addressing Lai, Ko said that if the DPP maintains its nuclear-free policy, “more than half your votes will be lost, and they will be from the corporate world,” per Storm Media.

In May, the DPP’s Lai said that although his policy is to end nuclear power, the plants will be maintained for use during emergencies. Ko questioned the possibility of turning the nuclear power plants on and off at will, and he questioned if Lai had properly consulted experts, per LTN.

Turning his criticisms to Hou, Ko pointed to the delayed construction of nuclear waste storage tanks for power plants in New Taipei City, where Hou serves as mayor. Approval for the completion of the storage tanks has been repeatedly blocked by the New Taipei City government, due to concerns over the long-term future of nuclear waste.

Hou has proposed extending the life of the nuclear facilities to which the uncompleted storage facilities are attached, which would require further storage for nuclear waste. “Is this you doing a good job?” Ko quipped, commenting on the apparent conflict between Hou’s two positions.

The safety of nuclear power plants has improved after the Chornobyl and Fukushima incidents, Ko said. He acknowledged that the proximity of nuclear power plants to urban areas in Taiwan creates risks, but said he believes the risks and benefits should be balanced.