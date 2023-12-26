Union continues pilot strike vote at Taiwan’s EVA Air despite bonuses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A strike vote for pilots at EVA Air will continue despite the airline having announced generous bonuses, the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) said Tuesday (Dec. 26).

The union vote will end with the publication of the results on Jan. 5, and if over 50% of the 660 members approve, the strike might disrupt air traffic during the Feb. 8-14, 2024 Lunar New Year holiday. On Monday (Dec. 25), EVA announced a string of new measures, including year-end bonuses equivalent to six months of salary and raises scheduled for next year.

The TUP said the bonus plan was not an element in talks with EVA management, per CNA. The strike had been officially proclaimed on Dec. 20, so it would continue until a result was announced on Jan. 5, without any changes or adjustments, TUP officials said.

The union also slammed the airline for announcing the bonuses and raises through the media, instead of first informing its employees internally. Another factor was that the bonuses were based on the staff’s basic minimum wage, which only amounted to one-fifth of their full salary.

The year-end bonus thus only equaled one month and a half of the full monthly salary, according to the TUP.