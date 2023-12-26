Man climbs over Taipei MRT barrier and falls onto track

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man suddenly climbed over the platform barrier at a Taipei MRT station and jumped onto the tracks, but quick thinking by a fellow passenger and station staff prevented him from being struck by an MRT train.

Taipei Metro said that at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26), the traffic control center received notification of the activation of the emergency stop button at the Far Eastern Hospital metro station on the Blue Line (Bannan Line), reported UDN. It confirmed with the station master that a male passenger, who was around 45 years old, climbed over the platform barrier for trains bound for the Nangang Exhibition Hall.

When the man climbed over the platform barrier, other passengers promptly notified station staff and MRT police. According to Taipei Metro, the traffic control center immediately cut off the power following standard operating procedures.

Station personnel then removed the man from the track, placed him on the platform, notified MRT police, and called for an ambulance. After the power was restored, the train resumed normal operations, with the entire process taking approximately 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Taipei Metro stated that the man suffered redness, swelling, and abrasions on his head and hands and was sent to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital for treatment. Once at the hospital, the man's condition reportedly worsened and he underwent emergency surgery, reported TVBS.

As for the reason behind the passenger climbing over the platform barriers, further investigation will be carried out by the police. Appropriate penalties will be imposed for violations of the Mass Rapid Transit Act (大眾捷運法罪).