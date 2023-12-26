Taipei Songshan Airport adds taxi surcharge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A surcharge of NT$50 (US$1.60) will be assessed for taxis departing from Taipei Songshan Airport beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

The surcharge is similar to that which is added to taxi fares from Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport. The surcharge is thought to entice more taxis to service the airport, as international travel is expected to increase in 2024, per PTS.

"The operating costs of taxis continue to rise, and competition in urban areas is also quite fierce," said Taipei Songshan Airport Director Cheng Chien-chung (鄭堅中). With more travelers expected, the airport has drawn up a plan to attract more taxi drivers.

With the current flagfall starting at NT$85, adding a surcharge of NT$50 will mean the basic taxi fare will start at NT$135. Taipei Songshan Airport is resuming the surcharge after it was first scrapped in 2007.

At the moment, there are more than 1,400 taxis registered to operate out of Taipei Songshan Airport, though on average, less than half of this number, or approximately 500 taxis, are available on normal days. During peak taxi periods like rainy days, long holidays, and rush hour, there has been a noticeable shortage of taxis.