Somaliland National Electoral Commission chair to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Somaliland National Electoral Commission Chair Musa Hassan Yousuf will arrive in Taiwan on Jan. 3 for a six-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

His trip enhances mutual understanding regarding democratic politics and electoral systems, and deepens bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Somaliland, acting deputy director-general of West Asian and African Affairs Chen Yung-po (陳詠博) said at a press conference.

During his stay, Yousuf will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and visit the Central Election Commission, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Justice, and the international affairs departments of Taiwan’s major political parties, Chen said. These exchanges will help Somaliland gain insight into Taiwan's electoral procedures, related regulations, administrative coordination in electoral operations, and engage in discussions on relevant topics, he added.

Additionally, Yousuf will attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Li-Kuo Chen (陳立國). The visiting delegation will also meet with civic organizations to understand citizen participation in Taiwan's democratic system and their role in political oversight.

MOFA said Taiwan and Somaliland are both staunch advocates of democratic values, noting the timing of Yousuf's visit before Taiwan's general election.

The East African nation is set to hold its presidential election in November 2024. In 2021, it successfully held mayoral and local district council elections.