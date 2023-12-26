Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opened in Taipei, featuring a menu curated by a Michelin-starred chef.

After New York and Dubai, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled its third Blue Box Café in Taiwan, marking the first in Asia, on the second floor of A9 Xinyi Xintiandi in Shin Kong Mitsukoshi. Inspired by the iconic New York Fifth Avenue flagship, the Taipei café offers a luxurious haven adorned in the brand's signature Tiffany Blue.

Guests are greeted by an exquisite space bathed in a calming hue, with furniture and accessories echoing the classic color palette. Tables with Tiffany T True tableware, crafted from Limoges porcelain, add a touch of elegance.

At the same time, a diamond-like installation by artist Molly Hatch shimmers with silver and white, reflecting the romantic blue box skyline.

The menu celebrates a fusion of local Taiwanese flavors and oriental influences, curated by Michelin-starred chef Lam Ming King. Diners can choose from breakfast, afternoon tea, and seasonal set menus, featuring highlights like pan-fried bamboo shoots with hot spring egg, French toast infused with Taiwanese peanut candy, and a selection of delicate desserts.

Afternoon tea takes center stage with scones, Bellocq tea, and savory and sweet treats. Truffle egg salad sandwiches, crab meat tartar with caviar, and elegant cucumber sandwiches pair perfectly with fragrant lemon tarts and dreamy blue cakes infused with Oriental Beauty Tea.

Reservations are highly recommended.