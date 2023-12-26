Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opens in Taipei

The store offers a luxurious haven adorned in the brand's signature color

  222
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/26 14:43
Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opens in Taipei. (Blue Box Café Taipei photo)

Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opens in Taipei. (Blue Box Café Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café opened in Taipei, featuring a menu curated by a Michelin-starred chef.

After New York and Dubai, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled its third Blue Box Café in Taiwan, marking the first in Asia, on the second floor of A9 Xinyi Xintiandi in Shin Kong Mitsukoshi. Inspired by the iconic New York Fifth Avenue flagship, the Taipei café offers a luxurious haven adorned in the brand's signature Tiffany Blue.

Guests are greeted by an exquisite space bathed in a calming hue, with furniture and accessories echoing the classic color palette. Tables with Tiffany T True tableware, crafted from Limoges porcelain, add a touch of elegance.

At the same time, a diamond-like installation by artist Molly Hatch shimmers with silver and white, reflecting the romantic blue box skyline.

The menu celebrates a fusion of local Taiwanese flavors and oriental influences, curated by Michelin-starred chef Lam Ming King. Diners can choose from breakfast, afternoon tea, and seasonal set menus, featuring highlights like pan-fried bamboo shoots with hot spring egg, French toast infused with Taiwanese peanut candy, and a selection of delicate desserts.

Afternoon tea takes center stage with scones, Bellocq tea, and savory and sweet treats. Truffle egg salad sandwiches, crab meat tartar with caviar, and elegant cucumber sandwiches pair perfectly with fragrant lemon tarts and dreamy blue cakes infused with Oriental Beauty Tea.

Reservations are highly recommended.
Tiffany & Co.
Blue Box Café Taipei
Shin Kong Mitsukoshi
Xinyi Xintiandi
Xinyi district
restaurant
cafe
dessert
afternoon tea
Michelin
Lam Ming King

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei's 24-hour Eslite Bookstore closes on Christmas Eve
Taipei's 24-hour Eslite Bookstore closes on Christmas Eve
2023/12/24 15:54
Celebrity chef Nobu Lee opens restaurant in Taipei
Celebrity chef Nobu Lee opens restaurant in Taipei
2023/12/24 12:52
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
2023/12/22 17:19
Feast on snow crab, grilled miso halibut at Le Meridien Taipei
Feast on snow crab, grilled miso halibut at Le Meridien Taipei
2023/12/18 16:25
Taipei Mandarin Oriental's Bencotto elevates Italian cuisine with new Michelin-starred chef
Taipei Mandarin Oriental's Bencotto elevates Italian cuisine with new Michelin-starred chef
2023/12/15 10:56