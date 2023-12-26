Taiwan extends border checks on strawberries from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Strawberries imported from Japan will be subject to border checks for the next four months due to repeated findings of excessive levels of pesticides, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (Dec. 26).

From Jan. 1 until Dec. 18, Taiwan imported 1,084 shipments of strawberries from Japan. Of the shipments, 19 or 1.75% failed border tests, mainly due to the presence of pesticide residues, per CNA.

In the latest incident, inspectors found 1.2 parts per million (ppm) of acetamiprid in a batch from Fukuoka, while the legal limit was 0.04 ppm, the FDA said. A shipment from Tochigi contained a banned level of 0.13 ppm of the pesticide flonicamid.

The two latest inspection results persuaded the FDA to continue testing 100% of strawberry shipments from Japan at least until April 30. The latest FDA report also said it had found cadmium in a shipment of white truffles from Italy, and polypropylene in kitchen utensils from China.