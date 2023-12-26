Taiwan ranks 2nd in Airbnb search growth for 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to Airbnb’s global travel prediction for 2024, Taiwan ranks second in annual growth rate in search volume, trailing only Japan.

The survey compared search data from Q1–Q3 2023 to Q1–Q3 2024. Following Japan and Taiwan, other top-ranked countries appearing in order include Albania, Singapore, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao, and Aruba.

Airbnb expects 2024 to be a year when global travelers embark on more adventures. The year will be characterized by cross-border travel and globetrotting.

Airbnb believes that travelers will want to “recharge” and “relax.” With this in mind, many have sought national parks, destinations with amazing views, and beaches.

Other popular categories include iconic cities and properties boasting “amazing pools.” As the world puts COVID behind it, travel will be in people's minds in 2024.