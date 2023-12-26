New Taipei middle school student stabs classmate with switchblade on Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei City middle school student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate with a switchblade on Christmas Day and is in critical condition.

A ninth-grade male middle school student surnamed Kuo (郭) who was intervening on behalf of his close female friend became engaged in an altercation with another male student surnamed Yang (楊) on Monday (Dec. 25), reported TVBS. Kuo suddenly pulled out a switchblade knife and stabbed Yang in the neck, chest, and other vital areas, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

At noon that day, a ninth-grade female student walked to the adjacent class to socialize with her friends. However, Yang blocked her way and reportedly said, "You're not from our class anyway," and then forced her out of the classroom.

The female student was angry about being scolded and allegedly slammed the door. She reportedly informed her close friend Kuo about the incident when she returned to her classroom.

Kuo then allegedly stormed over to the neighboring classroom to confront Yang. The two then engaged in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation in the school's corridor.

As the two parties pushed and shoved each other, Kuo allegedly pulled out a concealed switchblade and stabbed Yang five times. Yang began bleeding profusely, fell to the ground, and lost consciousness.

According to the Tucheng Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department, after undergoing five hours of resuscitation with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Yang's vital signs were restored. Yang was transferred to the operating room for emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Following a police investigation, Kuo, who allegedly committed the assault, and the female student suspected of inciting the incident are considered accomplices in the same case. Both are being investigated for attempted murder (殺人未遂罪) and face a trial by a juvenile court.

On Tuesday morning (Dec. 26), the juvenile court ruled Kuo should be put into custody, while the female student was sent to her legal guardian.