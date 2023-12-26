Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 25) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to track PLA activity.

The MND also tracked a Chinese balloon crossing the Taiwan Strait median line at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, about 122 km (66 nautical miles) northwest of Keelung at an altitude of about 7,900 m (26,000 ft). It headed east and disappeared at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 230 military aircraft and 142 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three PLA aircraft and one Chinese balloon.