Taiwan presidential candidates to hold 2nd platform presentation event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second televised presidential policy presentation event for the three is scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 26) at 2 p.m.

Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) from the Taiwan People's Party, Lai Ching-te (賴清德) from the Democratic Progressive Party, and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) from the Kuomintang, will each have three 10-minute rounds to share their party platforms, CNA reported.

The first presentations were held on Dec. 20., during which there were intense exchanges. Hou demanded that Lai clarify whether he had abandoned advocacy for Taiwanese independence. Meanwhile, Lai criticized Hou and Ko for accepting the 1992 consensus and advocating for cross-strait closeness, claiming that this stance could not safeguard the nation.

Ko expressed willingness to engage with China on the premise of mutual dignity, proposing "five mutuals" for cross-strait dialogue. He also emphasized housing justice and fiscal discipline.

The third event will be on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. The events will also be live-streamed on the Central Election Commission’s website and the audiovisual files of each candidate will also be made public.

Following the third policy presentation, a televised presidential debate organized by 11 media outlets will take place on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. A vice-presidential candidate debate is also scheduled for New Year's Day at 2 p.m.

The presidential and legislative elections will take place on Jan. 13.