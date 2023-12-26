Alishan Forest Railway unveils 'Vivid Express' inspired by indigenous Taiwan bird

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Alishan Forest Railway on Monday (Dec. 25) introduced its latest creation, the "Vivid Express" (栩悅號), inspired by Taiwan's indigenous birdlife.

This express train is inspired by the collared bush robin, a bird species endemic to Taiwan. It is the result of a two-year collaboration with Taipei-based architecture firm Archicake and pays homage to the country's mountainous biodiversity with its color and design.

Unlike the conventional black and red hues on Alishan railway trains, the Vivid Express adorns itself with a palette of blue, white, and yellow on the outside, while the interior boasts a warm yellow ambiance.

The inspiration for this unique design stems from the male collared bush robin, which is renowned for its vibrant plumage, blue and black back, white supercilium, orange collar, and yellow chest, while the male bird's aesthetic charm finds its reflection in the train's exterior.

Known locally as the "Alishan greeting bird," its territorial melodies have become a symbol of the region's natural allure, according to the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office.

The Vivid Express not only celebrates the rich biological resources of the Alishan forest but also embraces contemporary features. It has a transparent caboose, vending machines, and video and audio alert systems. Passengers can indulge in panoramic views through swivel chairs designed for optimal sightseeing, and enjoy private cabins with advanced stereo equipment.



Alishan Forest Railway unveils "Vivid Express" inspired by Taiwan’s indigenous bird. (Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photos)