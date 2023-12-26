Alexa
Taiwan should take precedence while advancing US ties

DPP running mate Hsiao Bi-khim says bilateral ties should focus on shared values, interests

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/26 10:08
Democratic Progressive Party vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deepening Taiwan-U.S. relations should always prioritize Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Monday (Dec. 25).

Bilateral ties should focus on finding shared values and interests in the process, Hsiao said while speaking at a university event in Hsinchu, CNA reported. For instance, safeguarding democratic freedom represents a shared value, while peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region constitute common interests. By pursuing them, Taiwan can enhance its national security, economy, and international participation, she added.

When asked about Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, the vice presidential candidate said the core principle was risk diversification. Taiwan aims for balanced foreign policy development, Hsiao said, so targeting Southeast Asian countries for Taiwanese investment creates a well-balanced global strategy.

Hsiao has been hitting the campaign trail hard to promote DPP policies ahead of the presidential election on Jan. 13. Last week, she called the “1992 consensus” outdated.

“How can Taiwan move forward by advocating proposals from three decades ago?” she asked rhetorically. Hsiao told voters in Yunlin that Taiwan has “placed too many eggs in one basket, and now that basket has serious problems.”
