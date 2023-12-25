St. John's University partners with Silks Hotel Group for Indonesian student internship program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the hospitality industry in Taiwan is experiencing staffing shortages, a tailor-made internship program for Indonesian students has been inked at the Regent Taipei.

Representatives from Silks Hotel Group, which currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei, and New Taipei City-based St. John's University lined up for a photo at the signing ceremony in late December. The industry-academic collaboration program will commence in the next school year.

Regent Taipei said the Indonesian students accepted to the program will receive professional trainings in a safe environment. The students will be assisted to pass the hospitality management certifications issued by the group itself and other prestigious international institutions to boost their careers.

During the internship, students would be given a chance to work between different hotel properties operated by the group across the country, including Regent Taipei, Silks Place Tainan, Silks Place Taroko, Silks Place Yilan, and the group's hot spring resort brand in Yilan's Jiaoxi. Tang Yen-po (唐彥博), president of the school, said Regent Taipei and the group's hot spring resort in Beitou, which is scheduled to open in late 2024, would be the primary working locations given their geographical convenience.

"The internship will enable students to learn the hard and soft skills for career success and to be competitive in the job market," added Tang.

According to the website of St. John's University, the school's hospitality management department offers internships with various businesses from travel agencies, hostels, to other enterprises, with some courses taught in English.