Hikers have food eaten by sambar deer in central Taiwan

Foreign hikers also had their extra clothes chewed through by deer

  386
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/25 17:10
Hungry deer feast on hikers' food supplies. (CNA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two foreign hikers on Nantou’s Nenggao-Andongjun Mountain Trail (能高安東軍) overnighting in Baishichi (白石池) had their food eaten and clothes chewed through that were in a backpack by sambar deer.

The hikers had weighted down the backpack with stones inside their tent to prevent deer from taking it. They were surprised when they awakened and found their backpack had been dragged into a nearby pond.

One of the hikers had to wade into the chilly waters to retrieve the backpack. Losing their food and warm clothing put the two hikers at risk of hypothermia, as all they were left with were their sleeping bags and tent, per Liberty Times.

Inclement weather further put the hikers at risk as they had little choice but to head back, walking a ridge line for two days. Eventually, they reached Tianchi Lodge, where they received assistance.

Hikers have food eaten by sambar deer in central TaiwanDeer pick through hiker's backpack. (Instagram, Chris_in_taiwan)

Staff from the lodge note that hikers need to be mindful of animals on the trail, especially in northern section three, where these hikers encountered deer. Furthermore, those undertaking long-distance hiking routes should make special preparations that account for wild animal populations as well as poor weather conditions.

The remote location of this mountain trail makes it difficult for rescuers to provide immediate assistance. Staff from Tianchi Lodge tell hikers to never feed the wild animals that they encounter on the trail.

Such actions could make animals dependent on humans, as there have been previous reports of hikers losing their food supply to hungry sambar deer.
sambar deer
Nengao Andongjun Mountain Trail
foreign hikers
hypothermia

