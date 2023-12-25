Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air unveils record year-end bonuses amid pilot strike vote

Labor strike could potentially disrupt busy air traffic during Lunar New Year

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/25 16:11
An Airbus plane for EVA Air. (CNA/Airbus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s EVA Airways (EVA Air) on Monday (Dec. 25) announced unprecedented year-end bonuses and pay raises amid an ongoing strike vote by the company’s pilots.

As part of the payment plans, employees of EVA Air and its subsidiaries are set to receive a year-end bonus equivalent to six months of their monthly salary on average. In addition, workers can anticipate a boost in their monthly salaries starting next year, with ground staff and flight attendants receiving NT$5,000 (US$161) increments and pilots enjoying raises ranging from NT$11,000 to NT$20,000.

The company attributes these substantial incentives to a surge in global demand for air travel and underscores its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its employees. A further cash reward is promised after the tally of revenues, reported Liberty Times.

The development unfolds against the backdrop of the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) holding a two-week strike vote.

Negotiations over pay raises and other issues have crumbled, leading to an impending decision on Jan. 5. If over 50% of the 660 union members support the strike, it could potentially disrupt air traffic during the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

The union's grievances include the company's alleged failure to adjust salaries in line with inflation rates, accusations of illegal recruitment of foreign pilots, and responsibility for six air and ground safety incidents this year due to perceived shortcomings in manpower and training.

The union has demanded a 20% salary increase for pilots, a US$6 per hour layover allowance for crew members, and a halt in the hiring of foreign pilots.
