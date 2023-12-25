Christmas eve gang funeral draws heavy police presence in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police dispatched over 100 officers to monitor a funeral held for a man associated with the Thento Union (天道盟) in New Taipei on Sunday (Dec. 24).

The Thento Union is one of Taiwan’s three major organized crime groups, and police said the funeral was for the father-in-law of a member, per CNA. Taiwan’s China Times reported that about 1,000 people attended the event.

TVBS reported that gang leader Tseng Ying-fu (曾盈富), was also in attendance. Tseng was released from prison in October, and is reportedly a close friend of the deceased’s son in law

Police said mourners were told in advance that if gang names, symbols, or insignia were displayed, they may be barred from entry to the funeral. Police monitored the entry and exit points of the Banqiao venue, and conducted street side searches.

After the event police said there were no security issues during the service, though said one man was arrested for an outstanding charge, and another for carrying a knife. Two underage participants were also detained and their guardians notified.



Police conduct searches among funeral attendees on Sunday. (CNA photo)