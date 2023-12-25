Photo of the Day: Tainan police look for who is naughty or nice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Tainan Yongxin Police Station fashioned a Christmas tree from 100 out-of-use security cameras.

The creation was an ingenous use of 3C waste. It was also a discrete message aimed at one particular group.

Yongxin Police Station Chief Huang Chen-jung (黃貞融) said the surveillance cameras were a warning to fraud groups and other criminal elements in Taiwan. He added that it was a visual representation of law enforcement’s resolve in fighting crime, per CNA.



Special police-themed giveaway. (Facebook, Yongxin Police Station photo)

This surveillance camera Christmas tree will be on display and lit every evening until the Lunar New Year. It also corresponds with the police station's Facebook promotion, which features a drawing for crime-solving police teddy bears, keychains, a police car-themed USB flash drive, and remote-control police car.

Huang said surveillance cameras play an important role in police work, such as tracking people who steal vehicles. He added that the Christmas tree delivered the message that police are forever vigilant and "watching all the time."