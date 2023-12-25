Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 25

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) have all ticked up ever so slightly in the last five days since the last poll of polls was released, but nothing has changed in the race and the situation remains fairly stable.

It will be worth watching to see if there are any big movements between now and Jan. 3, when the government-imposed polling blackout goes into effect.

Of the four polls that have been released in the last five days, two low-weighted outfits had the widest disparity with the average. TVBS has Lai leading Hou by only one point, 33% to 32%, and Ko trailing at 24%.

Conversely, QuickseeK has Ko only trailing Hou by 0.5%, 26.7% to 27.2%, with Lai leading at 32.5%. Aside from the UDN poll released on Dec, 18 showing Lai and Hou tied at 31%, all the other eight polls since Dec. 10 show Lai in the lead, Hou second, and Ko trailing in third.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)