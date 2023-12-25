Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Ko campaign truck gets stuck under Qing Dynasty gate in south Taiwan

Damage to Hengchun City Wall could incur NT$20 million fine

  201
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/25 14:36
Police work to free a TPP campaign vehicle lodged under the Hengchun West Gate on Sunday. (Tsai I-chu and CNA photos)

Police work to free a TPP campaign vehicle lodged under the Hengchun West Gate on Sunday. (Tsai I-chu and CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A campaign truck for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) became stuck under a city gate dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) on Sunday night (Dec. 24) after its driver failed to correctly judge the height of the underpass.

The truck became lodged under the Hengchun West Gate in Pingtung County, which is a registered national monument, and required police assistance to get out. Police stated on Monday that if the gate was damaged, the incident would be referred to the relevant local authorities for investigation.

The TPP’s local branch Chair Lin Yu-hsien (林育先) told CNA that the truck was sponsored by local TPP supporters, but said that he would cooperate with subsequent investigation efforts. Lin said that after visiting the scene of the incident, he was able to identify a mark possibly caused by the impact.

TPP vice presidential candidate Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) reportedly declined to comment on the matter when asked about it on the campaign trail in Kaohsiung on Monday morning.

The gate forms part of the remaining Hengchun Old City Wall which was built over 140 years ago. Including the West Gate, four gates remain intact, while only portions of the wall, that once surrounded the whole of Hengchun town, remain.

Under Taiwan’s Cultural Heritage Preservation Act, damaging a national monument is punishable by up to a five-year prison sentence and a fine of between NT$500,000 (US$16,077) to NT$20,000,000.
Hengchun Old City Wall
Hengchun
Hengchun West Gate
Taiwan People's Party (TPP)
Historical monuments
National monuments Taiwan
Cultural Heritage Preservation Act

RELATED ARTICLES

TPP rejects latest KMT plan for selection of presidential candidate
TPP rejects latest KMT plan for selection of presidential candidate
2023/11/03 14:42
Taiwan People's Party doubts need for new meeting with KMT
Taiwan People's Party doubts need for new meeting with KMT
2023/11/01 14:45
Research sheds light on how Taiwan's presidential hopefuls engage identity
Research sheds light on how Taiwan's presidential hopefuls engage identity
2023/10/30 17:06
Facing 'complicated' negotiations with KMT, Ko Wen-je may deal with Terry Gou instead
Facing 'complicated' negotiations with KMT, Ko Wen-je may deal with Terry Gou instead
2023/10/28 22:39
Taiwan People’s Party rejects doubts about China spouse as legislative candidate
Taiwan People’s Party rejects doubts about China spouse as legislative candidate
2023/10/27 14:16