Taoyuan Airport MRT sees 150 millionth rider in Taiwan

Commuter enjoys unrestricted access to northern Taiwan’s public transportation systems

  136
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/25 14:13
Taoyuan Airport MRT. (Facebook, Taoyuan Metro photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Metro reached a significant milestone on Sunday (Dec. 24) as it welcomed its 150 millionth passenger.

The lucky traveler, a young man wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black jacket, boarded at Taipei Main Station and got off at A4 Xinzhuang Fuduxin Station at 2:36 p.m., on a NT$25 (US$0.80) fare bought with an EasyCard, according to Taoyuan Metro.

In recognition of this achievement, the 150 millionth passenger will receive a monthly pass (TPASS) worth NT$14,400. The prize grants unlimited rides across various forms of public transportation for an entire year.

The TPASS, priced at NT$1,200, encompasses city buses, highway buses, Taipei MRT, Taoyuan MRT, light rail systems, and Taiwan Railways Administration services in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan.

The celebration also extends beyond the grand prize winner. The five passengers before and five riders after him based on access time will each receive a TPASS valid for three months. All 11 winners are encouraged to claim their prizes at any Taoyuan Metro station, with the respective smartcard numbers listed below.

Taoyuan Airport MRT, which started services in March 2017, is operated by the Taoyuan Metro Corporation. The company was established with funding from Taoyuan, New Taipei, and Taipei.

List of winners:

(Taoyuan Metro image)

Alighting Station Alighting Time Winner's Smartcard Number
A1 Taipei Main Station 14 : 36 : 05 9210013000087734
A13 Airport Termial 2 14 : 36 : 06 81272726908
A1 Taipei Main Station 14 : 36 : 06 8201271510566000

A4 Xinzhuang Fuduxin

 14 : 36 : 08 6230018161
A13 Airport Termial 2 14 : 36 : 08 9134123803152958

A4 Xinzhuang Fuduxin

 14 : 36 : 09 7280850016303699
A13 Airport Termial 2 14 : 36 : 09 8280850051864967
A1 Taipei Main Station 14 : 36 : 10 8482951680
A1 Taipei Main Station 14 : 36 : 10 4094843299
A4 Xinzhuang Fuduxin 14 : 36 : 12 8281278407335657
A1 Taipei Main Station 14 : 36 : 15 8251327635

