Taoyuan Airport MRT sees 150 millionth rider in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Metro reached a significant milestone on Sunday (Dec. 24) as it welcomed its 150 millionth passenger.

The lucky traveler, a young man wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black jacket, boarded at Taipei Main Station and got off at A4 Xinzhuang Fuduxin Station at 2:36 p.m., on a NT$25 (US$0.80) fare bought with an EasyCard, according to Taoyuan Metro.

In recognition of this achievement, the 150 millionth passenger will receive a monthly pass (TPASS) worth NT$14,400. The prize grants unlimited rides across various forms of public transportation for an entire year.

The TPASS, priced at NT$1,200, encompasses city buses, highway buses, Taipei MRT, Taoyuan MRT, light rail systems, and Taiwan Railways Administration services in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan.

The celebration also extends beyond the grand prize winner. The five passengers before and five riders after him based on access time will each receive a TPASS valid for three months. All 11 winners are encouraged to claim their prizes at any Taoyuan Metro station, with the respective smartcard numbers listed below.

Taoyuan Airport MRT, which started services in March 2017, is operated by the Taoyuan Metro Corporation. The company was established with funding from Taoyuan, New Taipei, and Taipei.

List of winners:



(Taoyuan Metro image)