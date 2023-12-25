Taiwan sees almost twofold increase in foreign reporters after 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan had 174 foreign journalists and 82 international media organizations from 20 countries as of Nov. 30, according to the data recently released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The growth in foreign media started in 2019, which coincided with China's crackdown on dissidents and the democracy movement in Hong Kong. The city's most well-known activist publisher, Jimmy Lai (黎智英), was arrested in 2020 and has remained in prison. On Dec. 18, the 76-year-old outspoken media tycoon also stood trial for treason, which the Economist described as "an unfair trial."

Hongkongers living in Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 24) gathered in Taipei's Ximending to call attention to Hong Kong and Lai's predicament.

MOFA spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) told LTN that transparent governance, rule of law, freedom of speech, diversity and inclusion, as well as Taiwan's strategic location in the Indo-Pacific has made it a growing hotspot for international media organizations to set up offices or station reporters.

Ministry data shows 174 foreign journalists representing 82 international media organizations from 20 countries were in Taiwan by the end of November. In late 2019, 95 foreign journalists representing 54 media organizations from 14 countries were recorded, while in March 2016, there were 81 foreign media personnel from 48 news organizations.

Liu said Taiwan welcomes the stationing of international media organizations and always offers the utmost assistance to make foreign reporters' stay in the country easier.

Taiwan has moved up three spots to 35th in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, the highest after 2008, while Hong Kong's ranking continues to fall (No. 140). Meanwhile, China ranks 179th out of 180, down four places from last year.