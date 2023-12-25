Central Taiwan drops to 7.5 C as cold weather continues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It was cold across Taiwan on Monday morning (Dec. 25), with a low of 7.5 C in Nantou County’s Zhongliao Township.

Chiayi County’s Zhuqi Township reported lows of 8 C and Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township 8.1 C. According to Taiwan Typhoon BBS (台灣颱風論壇), cold morning temperatures were due to radiative cooling in inland western plains areas and a few mountainous areas, per UDN.

The website said it will be dry and cold during the week, with a second wave of low temperatures expected on Tuesday morning (Dec. 26). Cloudy and overcast weather is expected from Taipei to Hsinchu and Yilan with temperatures ranging from 11 to 16 C It will be cloudy with occasional sunshine from Miaoli to Pingtung with temperatures between 11–20 C.

Hualien and Taitung will be cloudy or overcast, with the sun eventually coming out and temperatures ranging from 15 to 22 C. It will be overcast and sunny in Penghu and Kinmen, with 15–17 C in Penghu, 10–14 C in Kinmen, and 9–11 C in Matsu.

Taiwan Typhoon BBS said on Wednesday (Dec. 27) that the temperature will rise in most places to 20 C at noon, while in the evening and mornings, lows will be around 14 C. Overcast and partly sunny skies will also prevail across Taiwan. On Thursday (Dec. 28) there will be chances of rain in various places.